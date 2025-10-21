Manoj Sinha And CM Omar Abdullah Honour Valour of J&K Police Force

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lauding their unparalleled courage and unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Union Territory.

On the solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the Police Memorial in Zewan near here, Sinha while paying a profound homage to the martyrs said, “I celebrate their extraordinary courage and steadfast dedication to preserving peace and security across the Union Territory.” He underscored the immense sacrifices of 1,614 police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, emphasising that their invaluable contributions to the nation transcend any monetary measure.

He declared, “The J&K Police epitomise duty, discipline, loyalty, and selfless service.” He lauded the force for consistently prioritising the nation’s progress and the safety of its citizens, often at great personal cost, ensuring the tricolour flies high. He extended his deepest gratitude to the brave police personnel and their families for their tireless efforts in upholding the rule of law, whether confronting terrorism and militancy, enforcing legal frameworks, investigating crimes, or responding to emergencies, such as the recent natural calamities that tested their resilience.

Highlighting the J&K Police’s round-the-clock commitment, the Lt. Governor noted that for many officers, duty takes precedence over personal milestones, holidays, and festivals. “Their unwavering sense of kartavya (duty) stands as a testament to their devotion,” he said. He called upon the public and security agencies to remain vigilant against terrorism and its supporters, acknowledging the collective resolve demonstrated by the people of J&K over the past five years to thwart such threats and maintain stability in the region.

Sinha also highlighted transformative reforms in India’s criminal justice system, noting the nation’s transition from colonial-era penal frameworks to three new justice-focused measures that prioritise fairness over punishment. To tackle contemporary challenges, he advocated for the adoption of innovative and smart technologies to combat misinformation, drug smuggling, and evolving crime trends, ensuring the J&K Police remain equipped to address emerging threats effectively.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families, Sinha emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure that the families of martyrs live with comfort and dignity through various support initiatives. He assured that the administration stands firmly with them, honouring the legacy of the fallen heroes.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Abdullah, members of the Council of Ministers, including Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, as well as Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Additional DGP (Armed) Anand Jain, and Principal Secretary, Home Department, also attended.

The event featured a poignant wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a two-minute silence observed in honour of the martyrs, with DGP Prabhat reading out the names of the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice.

Lt. Governor Sinha also visited a blood donation camp organised to mark the occasion, where he interacted with volunteers and praised their humanitarian spirit and dedication to community welfare.