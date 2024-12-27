Manmohan Singh last rites tomorrow

New Delhi: The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday.

"The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night.

The Congress leader described the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh as a "painful loss" for the nation. "Dr Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country.

A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone..." he said. He further said that all the programs of the Congress have been cancelled for seven days including the Congress Foundation Day scheduled to be held on December 28.

The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Dr Singh's residence.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi from Karnataka's Belagavi, to pay their respects.

Congress leaders expressed their condolences and praised Dr Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's economy.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. He reportedly suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a press release.



