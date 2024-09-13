Manish Sisodia thanks Supreme Court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday thanked the Supreme Court and termed his arrest an "insurance arrest," aimed to break AAP and destabilise its government.

Speaking to reporters, Manish Sisodia said, "This is not just a victory of truth, lies have also been exposed. Supreme Court observed that arrest by CBI was planned to stop his release in the ED case. We were repeatedly saying this. Our senior advocate, Singhvi Ji, had also said that it was an "insurance arrest". He was not arrested for any corruption. BJP could not have won the election and broken AAP; that's why they made an "insurance arrest" to break the party and destabilise our governments."

He further expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court and Constitution and said this judgement will give strength to all those who are fighting for the truth.

"But I want to thank the Supreme Court and the Constitution. I also want to express my gratitude to our advocate Singhvi Ji and all party leaders and workers who supported us in such difficult times when the BJP, at its full strength, was trying to weaken us. We are very happy, as this judgement will give strength to others too who are fighting for truth, not only Kejriwal Ji. People prayed for him and their prayers have been answered today, I thank them and the Almighty," Sisodia said.

Sisodia further said that even though BJP hatched thousands of conspiracies to arrest him, it has been proved that there is no other politician as true, honest and patriotic as Arvind Kejriwal.

"It has been proven once again that there is no other politician as true, honest, and patriot like Arvind Kejriwal. BJP hatched thousands of conspiracies to arrest him. An honest man who was working to improve the lives of people was jailed, there is no greater sin than this in the history of democracy. Today, we salute and thank the Supreme Court, Constitution, and Babasaheb."

AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Atishi shared sweets to celebrate the bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. In its judgement the Supreme Court said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

The apex court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.�