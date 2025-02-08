Manish Sisodia Concedes Defeat in Jangpura

New Delhi:�AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded defeat from his constituency Jangpura and expressed the hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the area.

I extend my congratulations to the winning candidate and hope they will focus on the progress and welfare of the people of Jangpura, he told reporters. After nine rounds of counting, Sisodia was trailing by 572 votes.�