Manipur tribal body declares economic blockade across Kuki-Zo inhabited districts

Guwahati: The Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, has imposed an economic blockade in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of the state from Thursday midnight till 2 am on January 4 in protest against the alleged disregard for tribal rights and dignity by the state government and Centre.

The blockade has restricted vehicular movement and the transportation of essential commodities through these areas.

The Council has urged all tribes, civil society groups, and organisations within Kuki-Zo communities to stand united in demanding justice and resisting what they described as "systemic oppression."

This announcement follows the Kuki-Zo Council's full endorsement of the Committee on Tribal Unity’s (CoTU) call for a total shutdown in Kangpokpi district and mass public protests at Kangpokpi District Headquarters on January 3, 2025.

A key demand includes the immediate withdrawal of central forces stationed in Saibol, reflecting the growing tensions between tribal communities and government authorities.

The Kuki-Zo Council emphasised that the blockade represents a collective cry against indifference and oppression, calling on all affected communities to unite in solidarity for justice.

The Kuki-Zo Council was recently formed as the political platform for Kuki-Zo communities in all districts of Manipur.