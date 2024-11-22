Manipur tribal bodies agree that no Naga trucks will be 'taxed' in Kuki-dominated areas

The Maharashtra government has requested police to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders in the market amid the protest by truckers (Representational image: PTI)

Imphal: Manipur's Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and Senapati district Naga Peoples' Organisation (NPO) have agreed that "taxes" would not be imposed on any Naga trucks of Senapati district in Kuki dominated areas.

Following a meeting on Thursday, the two apex bodies agreed that no Naga commuters will be harassed in Kuki-dominated areas, a joint statement issued by NPO and COTU said.�

They also agreed that no "taxes" will be imposed on Naga trucks, traders, commercial goods or commuters of Senapati district but if any issues related to taxation rises, COTU to take full responsibility to resolve it. Violations of the agreement will be addressed in accordance with the severity of the offence, it said.