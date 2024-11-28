Manipur Schools to reopen after 13-day break, police intensify security

Guwahati: Amid the enhanced deployment of security forces, the Manipur government on Thursday announced that classes in schools and colleges in Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam would resume from Friday after 13-day break.

Educational institutes in these districts have remained suspended since November 16 after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively.

The Directorate of Education- Schools in an order said, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools from November 29."

The state government in an official order on Thursday said that the government educational institutions or government-aided colleges under the Higher and Technical Education Department, including state universities, will resume classes with effect from Friday.

It is significant that violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulting in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. Bodies of those missing six were later found.

Security sources however said that prohibitory orders have been in place till Thursday in the Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam. Indicating that curfew may be relaxed on Friday, security sources said, “It is not clear as of now whether curfew will be relaxed from Friday or will continue. No fresh order has been issued so far.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Police has installed 94 checkpoints and conducted search operations to address the recent violence in Jiribam.

Police in a social media post said, "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of 262 and 336 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.”

It also stated, “A total of 94 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.”