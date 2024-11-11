Manipur: One killed, two injured as armed rebels open fire in Saiton area

Guwahati: After a restive calm of a day, fresh firing restarted in Saiton area under the Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur district in the early hours of Monday.

Informing that armed men from the hills in Kangpokpi district opened fire at Saiton area around 3 am, security sources said that while there was immediate retaliation from the local village volunteers, security forces launched an operation shortly after pushing back the attackers.

Pointing out that Manipur is once again witnessing violence, with ongoing clashes and fresh firing reported in the periphery areas since November 7, security sources said that the violence has reignited fear among locals, as security forces struggle to contain the escalating unrest in the region.

Security sources said that Kuki terrorists shot at and killed Sapam Ongbi Sonia Devi, a young married woman who was working in a paddy field on Monday. She was the wife of S Dayananda Singh of Kumbi Watha Lambi in Bishnupur district.

Another incident took place in the Yaingangpokpi neighbourhood of Imphal East on Monday, injuring two people. They were harvesting paddy near Yaingangpokpi when suspected armed terrorists opened fire at approximately 9:20 am, security sources said.

These recent incidents have left residents on the edge, particularly in the districts of Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, and Bishnupur which have been the focal points of violence in the past.

It is significant that armed extremists shot at, captured, and burnt down a tribal woman to death, along with torching at least a dozen houses in Jiribam district on November 7.

On November 9, a woman was killed after being hit by a bullet during firing by miscreants from the Churachandpur hills while she along with several others was working in paddy fields in Saiton, under the Kumbi Police Station in Bishnupur.

These incidents have come at a time when the Centre is making efforts to bring MLAs from both Meitei and Kuki communities on one platform to ensure return of complete normalcy in the state.