Manipur not like Mizoram, we joined Union of India with defined boundaries: CM Biren Singh

Imphal: A day after the Manipur government urged Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to demonstrate “better statesmanship” by being a “good neighbour” rather than fueling hatred through “unwarranted comments”, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said Manipur is not like Mizoram, “which was once just a district in Assam”.

Speaking at a function for construction of infrastructure to relocate the Assam Rifles from the premises of the historic Langthabal Old Palace, Singh said, “Manipur is not like Mizoram. We have a written history of 2,000 years. Manipur merged with the Union of India as a single entity in 1949. Our boundaries were not newly created but we joined with the Union with intact boundaries.”

The Manipur CM's reaction came in the backdrop of a recent interview given by Lalduhoma to a national daily in which he said Singh was a liability for the state, its people and the BJP, and even President's Rule is preferable compared to his administration.

“Assam Rifles is here to serve the nation. They are not our enemies. We all are Indian citizens. The gap can be bridged through interactions between commanders, CSOs, and intellectuals. Our common enemy is located in foreign territories, not within. The paramilitary force can deal with insurgents or unlawful activities as they see fit, but not everyone is an insurgent,” the CM said.

“People ask, 'What is the Chief Minister doing?' Can the CM go and engage in firing? The CM makes policy planshow to identify illegal immigrants, how to cancel the Free Movement Regime, and how to implement the NRC. We will never rest until we have clearly safeguarded the entire land of Manipur and its indigenous people,” Singh asserted.

The CM asserted that the conflict since May 3 last year is not due to corruption by the government but because of measures taken to protect the original inhabitants of the land and address the distorted histories of the state. “Naturally, those who once thrived on the drug trade will be upset with the government and against me,” he added.

Singh also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Rifles authorities for agreeing to relocate their camp from Langthabal Old Palace.

He said, “The Langthabal Palace is a historic place. The Assam Rifles has been stationed in the state for more than 100 years for security reasons. They cannot shift immediately. Major General Ravroop and the DG understand this well. They took the demands of the people for the relocation of the force from the old palace very seriously, as it is a historical site and very close to the university campus.

Later, talking to reporters, Singh said, “I would like to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah, IGAR, and Assam Rifles authorities. They agreed to vacate the Langthabal Old Palace, which is the second palace of the state, and relocate to another area. The people had been demanding the relocation of the Assam Rifles from the old palace, but it did not materialise due to a communication gap between the Assam Rifles and the state government. I am very grateful to the Assam Rifles for agreeing to shift. This is an achievement for the government.”

Asked about statements made by the Mizoram CM in relation to Manipur, Singh responded, “I think the state government, through the DIPR, has already clarified this matter. As a mature CM of any state, one should not incite hate or interfere in the internal affairs of another state. It is very unfortunate.”

In the statement, the Manipur government had also said, “Mizoram CM reveals his democratic credentials by espousing imposition of President's Rule in Manipur while opposing boundary fencing of the Indo-Myanmar international border. He also calls for reunification of the Zo people. He also talks about possibility of armed militias in Manipur pointing their guns at Delhi and need for disarming, and sincere negotiations with hill leaders.”

Regarding the missing person case, Singh said, “We condemn such incidents. We have instructed the authorities to locate the person, and state forces are actively searching for his whereabouts.”