Manipur govt revokes order to resume functioning of schools, colleges

Guwahati: In the wake of a fluid law and order situation, the Manipur government has reversed its decision to reopen schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley and Jiribam district, extending the closure.

In a fresh directive issued on Sunday night, the state administration cancelled the earlier reopening order for November 24, keeping schools closed on November 25 and 26. Curfew restrictions were eased during the day for essential purchases, while mobile internet services were extended until November 25.

The Directorate of Education in its order stated, “The school opening order of of even number dated the 24th November 2024,regarding resumption of normal classes for all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central schools, is hereby cancelled and all schools of valley districts will continue to remain closed on the 25th and 26th of November 2024.”

The order further said, “All zonal education officers under the department of education schools Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly.”

It is significant that earlier on Sunday, the Director L Nandakumar of Directorate of Education(Schools) and Joint Secretary (Higher & Technical Education) Daryal Juli Anal have issued separate orders to resume normal classes of all schools and colleges in the state from November 25 (Monday).