Manipur govt relieves police officer of duties after probe into Jiribam firing incident

Imphal: The Manipur government has "relieved" senior SP (Combat) Nectar Sanjenbam of his duties after a probe was conducted into the Jiribam firing incident which left one person dead and another injured, according to a Home Department order.

The government has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the causes that led to the firing on Sunday night. The order issued by the Home Department on Monday said that "the service of Col (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam as senior SP (Combat) shall be discontinued". A protester was killed and another was injured in the firing incident during a clash between security forces and a mob that was vandalising properties in Babupara areas of Jiribam on Sunday night.

Police could not confirm who opened fire, while eyewitnesses claimed the firing came from the direction of the security forces. The committee will be led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib as its chairman with Ningsen Worngam DIG (Range III) as the member, according to the order. The panel will inquire into the cause and circumstances leading to the firing incident and find out if there was any foul play on the part of any person including public authority, it said. The committee was asked to submit its findings within 30 days.



