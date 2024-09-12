Manipur Governor Leaves Imphal for Guwahati

Imphal: A day after clashes between students and security forces during a protest march to Raj Bhavan, Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya left Imphal for Guwahati on Wednesday, officials confirmed. The protests resulted in over 55 students and security personnel sustaining minor injuries.



The students were demanding the removal of the state's DGP and security adviser, accusing them of failing to manage law and order amid recent ethnic violence involving drones and rockets. Following the clashes, Acharya met with 11 student representatives on Tuesday night.

Manipur University has postponed all postgraduate and undergraduate exams until further notice. Security has been tightened in Imphal, with additional forces deployed and curfews and internet suspensions in place. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with protesting students and assured them that the government is committed to addressing their concerns.

Meanwhile, Singh also promised justice for those affected by drone attacks, stating that it would be served, even if delayed.