Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Ban in 9 Districts for Two More Days

Imphal:�The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts for an additional two days, following a review of the law and order situation. The mobile internet ban, initially imposed on November 16, will now remain in effect until 5:15 PM on November 27. The suspension includes mobile internet, mobile data services, VSATs, and VPN services across the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

The decision follows escalating violence in the state, which has been experiencing ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. The violence surged after the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children on November 11, who were allegedly abducted by Kuki-Zo militants. These abductions occurred amid an ongoing encounter between Kuki militants and security forces, during which 10 militants were killed.

In response to the rising unrest, which included widespread protests and arson attacks on the homes of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, the state government deemed it necessary to extend the internet shutdown to prevent the spread of provocative content by anti-social elements. The suspension initially affected seven districts before being expanded to Jiribam and Pherzawl.

Manipur's ongoing ethnic conflict has claimed at least 258 lives and displaced tens of thousands since May 3, 2023. Authorities have emphasized that the internet ban is a precautionary measure to maintain public order and prevent further escalation of violence.