Manipur: COCOMI enforces shutdown of govt offices, announces boycott of Amit Shah

Guwahati: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of prominent Meitei civil society organizations, on Wednesday enforced a two-day total shutdown of all state and central government offices in Manipur.

Accusing the government of failing to address their grievances and demands, the powerful civil society organization also announced a boycott of union home minister Amit Shah until the ongoing conflict in the state is resolved.

The COCOMI coordinator Th. Somorendro told reporters that their key demands, included a review of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) reimposed in six police station areas on November 14, action against Kuki-Zo militants allegedly involved in the unrest, and declaring certain Kuki-Zo outfits as unlawful organizations.

The COCOMI has been opposing the AFSPA, which it says gives sweeping powers to security forces and exacerbates tensions in disturbed areas. The organization has intensified its agitation after the recent abduction and killing of six Meitei relief camp inmates in Jiribam district.

The shutdown follows COCOMI’s suspension of an indefinite sit-in protest on November 19, after chief minister Biren Singh assured them their concerns would be addressed. However, with no visible progress in meeting their demands, the organization called for a shut down. “The inability of the state government to act on our demand has forced us to take this step,” COCOMI Convenor Somorendro said.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified the patrolling and enhanced the deployment in vulnerable areas and government offices to push back the members of the organisation who came out in different parts of the capital city Imphal to enforce the shutdown. There weer reports of clashes between the security forces and members of the organisations enforcing shut down, security sources said.