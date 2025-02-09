Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns Amid Political Crisis

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, nearly two years after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Singh submitted his resignation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the BJP-led government in the riot-hit state faces the possibility of a no-confidence motion and a floor test by the Congress-led Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Singh was in Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh convened a meeting on Saturday with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the upcoming assembly session beginning on February 10.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh stated in his resignation letter, which he handed over to the Governor at Raj Bhavan in the presence of other BJP leaders.

Over 250 people were killed in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.