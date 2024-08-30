Manipur can't be broken, won't allow separate administration for Kukis: Biren Singh

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has emphatically rejected the demand by Kuki groups for a separate administration, presenting himself as a champion of the state's interest and one who will not allow its identity to be diluted.



In an interview to PTI Videos on Thursday, he described Manipur as a small, hardworking state and said our forefathers have a history of 2,000 years. "Many sacrifices were made to make this state. This state can't be broken or have a separate administration. We will not allow this," the chief minister stated.

This is the first unequivocal rejection of the demand by Kukis. At a press conference on Thursday in New Delhi, some representatives of Kuki-zo communities demanded the creation of a union territory with a legislature along the lines of Puducherry, arguing that it is the only way out of strife.

Singh, a Meitei accused by Kukis of siding with his community in the ethnic violence which erupted in May last year and polarised Manipur society like never before, has, however, expressed his support for a special development package for the state's hilly region where Kukis live.

"We can look at what can be done through the autonomous councils (present in hill districts) with focus on development," he said. Singh said he will also appeal to the Centre for a special package and acknowledged the need for the development of hilly areas.

He rejected the allegation of bias in dealing with the crisis, asserting that he is chief minister of every community, be it Meiteis, Kukis or Nagas. Singh claimed his government's crackdown on drugs, illegal immigrants and forest encroachers was used by some elements to stoke social unrest which blew up into a full-blown ethnic violence after a high court order favouring Scheduled Tribes status for Meiteis.

The order was never implemented and has since been withdrawn. "Whatever I have done was to protect Manipur and its people," the chief minister said.

Tagged by critics as a Meitei favouring his community, he said he allowed his position to be diluted and let the Centre take the lead in restoring peace through talks and security measures. Singh expressed confidence that peace and reconciliation will be restored in five-six months, with the Centre playing a key role and applying "finishing touches" in brokering ethnic rapprochement.