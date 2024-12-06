 Top
Manipur: 4 members of proscribed outfit arrested in Imphal West

6 Dec 2024 9:59 AM IST
Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested three members of a proscribed outfit from Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion activities and possession of illegal arms, an official statement said on Friday.

A combined team of police and the CRPF apprehended the three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) during a search operation at Phayeng area on Thursday, it said. A country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession. "They were involved in extortion activities," the statement said. During a search of their hideouts at Kangchup, a workshop for making illegal arms was also unearthed, it said.


