Mango Kernel Tragedy: One more death reported at SCBMCH

Bhubaneswar: A patient who fell critically ill after consuming gruel made from mango kernels passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

This latest fatality brings the death toll from mango kernel poisoning to three.

The deceased, identified as Jita Majhi from Mandipanka village, had been transferred to SCBMCH along with another patient from MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) after their conditions worsened. While the second patient remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment, Majhi succumbed despite intensive care measures.

“Despite our best efforts, we could not save Jita Majhi, who had been undergoing hemodialysis with ventilator support. She passed away at approximately 2:15 PM in the ICU of the Medicine Ward,” the hospital stated in an official release.

This tragedy follows the earlier deaths of two tribal women at MKCGMCH in Berhampur, who had also consumed mango kernel gruel. Six others who consumed the gruel were hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred in Mandipanka village under the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district. On November 7, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticised the Odisha government over the reported deaths and called for immediate action to address the issue.