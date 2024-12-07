 Top
Home » Nation

Man Who Falsely Claimed to Be Lost Son Dupes Nine Families in UP

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
7 Dec 2024 3:24 PM IST
Man Who Falsely Claimed to Be Lost Son Dupes Nine Families in UP
x

A man named Raju, who falsely claimed to be the long-lost son of a family in Uttar Pradesh, has duped at least nine different families over the years with the same story. His latest victim, a family in the state’s Agra district, recently discovered his deception when a DNA test proved he was not their son. Raju had convinced each of the families that he was their missing relative, creating a sense of hope and joy before eventually taking advantage of their trust. Authorities are investigating the case, while Raju remains at large, evading arrest.

Raju’s modus operandi involved studying family backgrounds, finding individuals who had lost a loved one, and then claiming to be the missing person, often with convincing details that made his story believable. He would win the trust of the family members by sharing personal anecdotes, which he fabricated through careful observation of their history. In some cases, he even stayed with the families for extended periods, further establishing his false identity.

After gaining their trust, Raju would demand money for various purposes, including medical expenses, or claim he needed financial support to "start over." His ability to mimic the behavior of the missing person was key to his success, often leaving families convinced that they had found their lost loved one.

The scam started to unravel when Raju approached the latest victim, an elderly couple from Agra. However, they grew suspicious after inconsistencies in his story and decided to perform a DNA test. The test confirmed that Raju was not their son, leading to the police being alerted. After the first arrest, more families came forward, revealing they too had been victims of his deception.

Authorities are now working to uncover how many more families may have been affected and are searching for Raju, who is believed to have changed his identity multiple times. The case has shocked local communities, and police are urging the public to be cautious when accepting claims from strangers regarding missing family members.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick