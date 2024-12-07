Man Who Falsely Claimed to Be Lost Son Dupes Nine Families in UP

Raju’s modus operandi involved studying family backgrounds, finding individuals who had lost a loved one, and then claiming to be the missing person, often with convincing details that made his story believable. He would win the trust of the family members by sharing personal anecdotes, which he fabricated through careful observation of their history. In some cases, he even stayed with the families for extended periods, further establishing his false identity.

After gaining their trust, Raju would demand money for various purposes, including medical expenses, or claim he needed financial support to "start over." His ability to mimic the behavior of the missing person was key to his success, often leaving families convinced that they had found their lost loved one.

The scam started to unravel when Raju approached the latest victim, an elderly couple from Agra. However, they grew suspicious after inconsistencies in his story and decided to perform a DNA test. The test confirmed that Raju was not their son, leading to the police being alerted. After the first arrest, more families came forward, revealing they too had been victims of his deception.

Authorities are now working to uncover how many more families may have been affected and are searching for Raju, who is believed to have changed his identity multiple times. The case has shocked local communities, and police are urging the public to be cautious when accepting claims from strangers regarding missing family members.