Man vlogs emergency landing of IAF helicopter in Bihar, video goes viral

In an unexpected occurrence in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter conducting flood relief operations was forced to make an emergency landing in a waterlogged area. The event took place in the flood-hit Aurai block and was caught on video, showing the chopper partially submerged and surrounded by locals. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile what actually caught the internet's attention is not the helicopter landing but a local YouTuber, who rushed to the scene and documented the incident.

In the viral video, young YouTuber Mukesh Joshi is seen narrating the emergency landing while standing knee-deep in floodwaters. His energetic reporting, along with his inclusion of local villagers who assisted the IAF crew, has won over viewers. Joshi emphasized how the quick-thinking locals helped guide the helicopter to a safer location, enabling the pilots to execute a controlled landing despite the difficult conditions.



The video has garnered more than nine lakh views. It has even ignited a spark of comments across social media platforms. Some users gave amusing reactions to the video while some praised the YouTuber.