Man stripped and beaten in MP for alleged theft

Raisen:�A man was stripped and assaulted by a group of persons, who accused him of stealing paddy at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Dussehra Maidan in Raisen, an official said.

After a video of the incident went viral, the police launched a search for the victim, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Pratibha Sharma said. The police registered a case against the persons involved in thrashing the victim, she said.

Charges of theft against the man are also being probed, Sharma added. The farmers, who brought paddy in tractor-trolleys for sale, said their yield was stolen but they were not involved in beating anyone.

In the viral video, some people are seen beating a naked man, accusing him of stealing the sacks of paddy crop. The people are heard claiming that the victim was caught stealing for the second time.�