Man rescued in UP after ransom kKidnapping; 3 held

A 50-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was rescued after being kidnapped for ransom by a gang, including a woman. Lallu Chaubey, a resident of Lalitpur, was held hostage in Jhansi since Thursday for a ₹3 lakh ransom. His son filed a complaint after receiving a ransom call, and ₹1 lakh had already been paid.

Police formed multiple teams, and a constable posing as the victim's son successfully tracked down the location. Chaubey was rescued, and the three accused—Kiran (35), Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), and Satish Singh Bundela (27)—were arrested. The gang used women to lure victims to Jhansi, where they were held captive, with multiple women reportedly involved in their operations.



