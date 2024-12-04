Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed
Amritsar, Dec 4 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday.
