 Top
Home » Nation

Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
4 Dec 2024 10:14 AM IST
Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed
x

Amritsar, Dec 4 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday.

Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick