Man kills wife with hammer in Jaipur, attempts suicide

26 Aug 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Jaipur: A man allegedly killed his wife here on Sunday and later attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Sanjay Sharma said the incident took place in Jaipur’s Gayatri Nagar area under the Shipra Path police station limits.
Due to a mutual dispute, Vishnu Gupta (48) allegedly killed his wife Sarita Gupta (45) by attacking her with a hammer and later drank some poisonous chemical to kill himself, Sharma said.
However, Vishnu was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable, he added.
Based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, a case has been registered against the accused, the ACP said, adding that the body has been handed over to the woman’s family after postmortem.
