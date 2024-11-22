Man kills niece, burns, and dumps body in Thane

A man allegedly killed his three-year-old niece, on Thursday and disposed of her body in Thane, Maharashtra.

She was missing from her home in Prem Nagar, Ulhasnagar, of Thane district since November 18 and was found dead on Thursday.

The accused confessed his crime during the interrogation while claiming that he did not kill her deliberately.

According to the police, the man who is in his early thirties said he was playing with her and slapped her jestingy slapped her, but she collided with the kitchen slab and died.

Following this he got scared and tried to destroy the girl's body by burning it.

He then threw the body into the bushes.

The body has been sent for the postmortem by the police.