 Top
Home » Nation

Man killed in bee attack in UP village

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
5 Dec 2024 1:08 PM IST
Man killed in bee attack in UP village
x
Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot. (Photo: Pexels)Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot. (Photo: Pexels)

Saharanpur (UP): A 40-year-old man was killed in a bee attack while he was trying to extract honey from the hive, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday and the victim was identified as Sonu, a resident of Muzaffarabad under Fatehpur police Station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

He was rushed by villagers to a Primary Health Centre but he died during treatment, he said. Sonu used to extract honey from hives for sale.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick