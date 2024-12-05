Man killed in bee attack in UP village

Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot. (Photo: Pexels) Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot. (Photo: Pexels)

Saharanpur (UP): A 40-year-old man was killed in a bee attack while he was trying to extract honey from the hive, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday and the victim was identified as Sonu, a resident of Muzaffarabad under Fatehpur police Station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

He was rushed by villagers to a Primary Health Centre but he died during treatment, he said. Sonu used to extract honey from hives for sale.



