Man killed after uncle confronts two brothers for harassing girl

New Delhi:�Two brothers were arrested for stabbing a 28-year-old man when his uncle objected to them harassing a girl near his house in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. Manish alias Rahul, who was stabbed in the neck, succumbed during treatment at GTB Hospital earlier today, they said.

The incident took place near Annapurna restaurant, Murga Market, Sunder Nagari on Friday evening. Manish's uncle Krishna Kumar informed police that Salman and his brother Arbaz were harassing a girl near his house when he intervened and asked them to leave, a police officer said.

After about half an hour, Kumar, who works as a cable operator, got to know that the two men were quarrelling with his nephew Manish, the officer added.

Upon reaching the spot, he saw Salman stabbing Manish with a sharp weapon on the right side of his neck as Arbaz gripped him in his clutches. The accused fled from the spot after stabbing Manish, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections has was registered and an investigation was launched into the matter.

On Saturday morning, both the accused were arrested and the weapon of offence was also recovered, the officer said.

However, police did not clarify if the victim was present during the altercation between his uncle and the two brothers.

Police said that Salman runs a tea stall and Arbaz is a labourer by profession.

Further investigations were underway.