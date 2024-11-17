Man injured in 2019 road accident gets Rs 31.39 lakh as compensation

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 31.39 lakh to a businessman who was injured in a road accident in 2019.

Gopichand Shankar Patil (38) was riding a scooter on Ghodbunder Road on March 13 that year when a speeding car knocked down his two-wheeler, leaving him grievously injured.

The driver fled from the spot and was booked for rash driving and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions. Patil, who had an annual income of Rs 5 lakh at the time, applied for compensation claiming the accident had left him with 40 per cent disability.

In its order of November 12, the MACT under SN Shah gave Patil Rs 31.39 lakh, including Rs 25.65 lakh for loss of future income and Rs 3.74 lakh for medical expenses.