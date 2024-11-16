 Top
Man held with country-made pistol, cartridges in Mumbai

16 Nov 2024 12:08 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged possession of a country-made pistol and cartridges, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-6 apprehended the accused, Suresh Bhojraj Dolare, a resident of Nagpur, in the Shivaji Nagar locality on Friday, the official said.
He said the police had received information that a man was carrying a weapon to sell in Mumbai, and they recovered a country-made pistol and two cartridges from the accused.
The man has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, and a probe is underway to find out from where he had procured the weapon and to whom he was planning to sell it, the official said.


