Man Held in Gujarat for Sharing Coast Guard Intel with Pak Spy

Gohil allegedly provided details about Coast Guard vessel movements, which were then passed on to Pakistani handlers. The arrest came after an investigation by Gujarat's ATS, which traced the communication to Pakistan. The Pakistani agent had posed as a female contact on Facebook, using the alias "Riya," and continued to engage Gohil over an extended period.

Reports indicate that Gohil's actions were financially motivated, as he received small but regular payments for the information he shared. The case underscores the vulnerabilities of sensitive military intelligence being compromised by individuals for monetary gain. Authorities have charged Gohil with criminal conspiracy and waging war against India, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the espionage network.

This arrest adds to growing concerns over attempts by foreign intelligence agencies to infiltrate India's security apparatus. The authorities have intensified efforts to secure sensitive information related to the country's defense and military operations.