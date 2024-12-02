Man held in Bandra for sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy

Mumbai: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai's Bandra area, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place in a building in Almeida Park on Saturday, the Bandra police station official added.

"The 57-year-old accused started talking to the victim on the staircase of the building on his acting ambitions and on the pretext of measuring his height sexually assaulted him," the official said.

On the complaint of the boy, a case was registered and the man was held on Saturday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.�