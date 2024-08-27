Man held for murdering wife, teen daughter in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and teenage daughter in outer north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Tuesday. The 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in the Narela Industrial area on Saturday, the police said. The victims had multiple head injuries caused by blunt objects, they said.



The accused, 40, was arrested on Monday night in outer Delhi, where he was hiding at a relative's residence, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that the daughter of the accused had lodged a complaint and a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him, the police said.

It was also revealed that the man was in a relationship with another woman, who had filed a complaint against his wife, they added. Both cases were in the trial stages.

According to the police, the couple had separated and the accused had reached the victims' residence on Saturday to persuade them to withdraw the case against him.

Further investigation is underway, they added.