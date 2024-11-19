Man held for killing, burying twin daughters in Delhi

A horrifying incident in Sultanpuri, Delhi, has led to the arrest of Neeraj Solanki and four of his family members for allegedly killing and burying his three-day-old twin daughters. The police revealed that the act was driven by Solanki's preference for a male child. Following the birth of the twins on May 30, the newborns were taken to a cremation ground and buried after being killed.

The investigation began after the children’s mother reported the crime to the police. Authorities obtained permission to exhume the bodies, which were recovered on June 5, followed by a post-mortem. Neeraj Solanki, who had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations in Delhi and Haryana, was apprehended in Rohtak with the help of technical surveillance.

The incident has drawn attention to deeply ingrained societal issues related to gender bias and female infanticide. The police continue to investigate, focusing on the involvement of other family members and the circumstances surrounding this crime.​