Man Fined For Driving Car Without Helmet in Uttar Pradesh
New Delhi:�A Uttar Pradesh man was fined Rs 1000 by Noida Police for allegedly not wearing a helmet while driving his car.
According to an NDTV report, Tushar Saxena received a text message regarding the fine, which he ignored first but later he received an email and another message. When he contacted the traffic police, he was told that he was fined for driving his four-wheeler without a helmet. He was also told that he has to appear in court if he fails to pay the fine.
"If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there's any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing," Saxena told NDTV.
Saxena has appealed to Noida traffic police to investigate and revoke the fine, stated the report.
This is not the first case that a car owner was fined for driving without a helmet. In 2017, A man was fined by Rajasthan Police for noy wearing a helmet while driving his Maruti Omni.
The Policeman who fined him later admitted that it was a mistake. The cop said he wanted to fine the person for not not wearing a seat belt but mistakenly wrote not wearing a helmet.
"If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there's any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing," Saxena told NDTV.
Saxena has appealed to Noida traffic police to investigate and revoke the fine, stated the report.
This is not the first case that a car owner was fined for driving without a helmet. In 2017, A man was fined by Rajasthan Police for noy wearing a helmet while driving his Maruti Omni.
The Policeman who fined him later admitted that it was a mistake. The cop said he wanted to fine the person for not not wearing a seat belt but mistakenly wrote not wearing a helmet.
Next Story