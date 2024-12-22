Man engulfed in flames walks 600m for help as bystanders film, not aid

A heart-wrenching tale emerged from the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday, where an LPG tanker collided with a truck, triggering a massive explosion. The tragedy claimed 14 lives, engulfed 37 vehicles in flames, and left behind haunting stories of survival attempts. Among them was 32-year-old motor mechanic Radheshyam Choudhary, who walked nearly 600 metres engulfed in flames, seeking help while bystanders filmed the scene instead of aiding him.

Radheshyam, employed at National Bearings Company Ltd in Jaipur, had left his home early Friday morning on his motorbike. His routine day turned into a nightmare after the tanker explosion. Disturbing videos circulated online showing a man engulfed in flames, struggling to walk and crying for help amid the chaos.

Radheshyam’s elder brother, Akheram, received a distress call from a stranger around 5:50 a.m., urging him to rush to the Heerapura bus terminal. Accompanied by two neighbours, Akheram hurried to the site and found his brother lying on the road. Witnesses informed him that Radheshyam had walked a considerable distance from the explosion site, desperately seeking assistance.

"My brother was crying for help as he struggled down the road, but most bystanders simply recorded videos," Akheram told The Times of India. Realising an ambulance would take too long, Akheram and his neighbours drove Radheshyam to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Despite his agony, Radheshyam remained conscious during the journey. He recounted the moments leading to the tragedy: the ground shaking, flames consuming everything, and his desperate attempt to flee. He had even managed to recall his brother’s phone number and share it with a stranger who called for help.

Medical staff at the hospital admitted Radheshyam, but with 85 per cent burns, his survival was uncertain. "We thought he would survive, but his chances were slim. It was a thread that snapped," Akheram said.

The incident highlights not only the chaos caused by the explosion but also the indifference of onlookers who chose to film instead of offering help to a man fighting for his life.