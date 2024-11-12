Man drives SUV on railway track for reel, video viral

A video of a man driving SUV car on to the railway track to shoot a reel has gone viral on social media. The intoxicated man was arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The stunt went wrong when the man tried to get the vehicle off the tracks after seeing an approaching goods train. The vehicle became stuck and the oncoming goods train came dangerously close to colliding with it.

Fortunately, the loco pilot's quick thinking and timely action helped prevent a disaster, as the train came to a halt just in time and no one was hurt in the incident.



