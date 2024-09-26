Man dies in wild elephant attack in TN's Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A 60-year-old man died after he was attacked by a wild elephant at Pandalur Seppanthodu in Nilgiris district on Thursday, leading to protests by the locals condemning the frequent incidents of wild animal attack in the area.



A senior forest official said the elephant, which was hiding behind a thicket, charged at the man as soon as he stepped out of his house early in the morning, killing him instantly. The villagers resorted to sudden agitation for nearly five hours, demanding the authorities to end the recurring attacks on humans by wild animals. In another incident, a leopard strayed into Nattakal village in Lower Kotagiri, in the district, and attacked a man in his house.

An official said the wild cat entered into the house of one Mani while chasing a pet dog. "Hearing the man's screams, the villagers rushed to his house and chased away the animal," he said. Mani has been admitted to the Kotagiri government hospital with injuries on his face and legs.