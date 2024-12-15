Man dies in custody after Parbhani violence, family seeks justice

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man, Somnath Suryawanshi, who was arrested in connection with the recent violence in Parbhani, tragically passed away in judicial custody on Sunday. Suryawanshi, a Bhim Sainik from the Wadar community, had been detained following clashes in the region. His death in custody has sparked outrage, with critics describing it as "gut-wrenching, sickening, and intolerable." Activists and family members have raised serious concerns, demanding a thorough investigation, especially since Suryawanshi had reportedly asked for medical care prior to his death.

According to officials, Suryawanshi was taken into custody after the violence last week but died under suspicious circumstances. Eyewitnesses claim that he had shown signs of distress before his death, raising questions about his treatment while in custody.

This incident has put a spotlight on the conditions within judicial custody and calls for better oversight. The custodial death is seen as an unfortunate reminder of systemic issues surrounding the treatment of detainees. His family has demanded justice and accountability, urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Local leaders have also spoken out, denouncing the incident and calling for justice. “The custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi is not just a loss to his family but also a grave injustice to the community. It is crucial that we get to the bottom of this matter to prevent such incidents in the future,” said a local activist.

Authorities have initiated a formal investigation into the cause of death, and the matter is expected to draw further political and public scrutiny in the coming days.