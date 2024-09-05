Man crawls wearing garland of complaints as he protests against sarpanch

In an uncommon protest, a man accumulated a garland of documents, and while wearing them rolled out to the district collector's office, in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.

The documents with which the garland was made were the complaints against corruption that were ignored for years.

In this rare protest, the man was protesting against the Sapanch of his village.

As per PTI, the man has been identified as Mukesh Prajapati. In the video, he can be seen crawling and rolling on the floor with the garland of papers around his neck and making it to the office of Himanshu Chandra, Neemuch District Collector.

Every Tuesday, a public hearing is conducted across all the districts in Madhya Pradesh to address Public complaints and grievances, that's when Prajapati was spotted crawling and rolling on his elbows to the collector's office.



According to reports, the man claims that these documents are charges of corruption against the sarpanch of Kankariya, his hometown. When authorities refused to listen to his complaints, he turned to this rare protest.

Later, Prajapati said that despite highlighting his complaints for the previous six to seven years, no official action had been taken.

Neemuch district collector Himanshu Chandra ordered officials to look into the man's complaints again, in the wake of the unusual protest.

According to PTI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mamta Khede stated that Prajapati had come with a complaint against a sarpanch and that the Panchayat and Rural Development had previously looked into his claims. "A fresh probe will be conducted on the district collector's direction," Khede responded following the protest.