Man charges Flipkart with showing discrimination between Android and iPhone users

A man has claimed that online retailer Flipkart charges iPhone and Android users different amount for the same product.

Saurabh Sharma took to his social media handle and said that a cabin suitcase costs Rs 4,119 on Flipkart on android, with 65% discount,while the same costs Rs 4,799 on iOS app, with 60% discount, on Flipkart.

He captioned it: "Apple charges 30 per cent commission on subscriptions etc, so different pricing for iOS makes sense there. But for ecommerce? Very shady & unfair."

According to the picture posted by Sourabh Sharma, the suitcase was of the same brand -- Mokobara -- with the same product description.

He posted a collage showing what price is quoted by Flipkart, for Android and iOS users.

The post garnered 131K views and several comments.

One of the users commented that this is not possible if the seller of the product is same. "E-commerce sale has nothing to do with the 30 per cent apple commission - I hope we all understand that."

Another person commented: "As someone who works in a similar app... I can tell you that it is common for us to run price sensitivity experiments based on multiple factors. We sometimes run 5-6 experiments in a day to check what price point works and what doesn't. This isn't looting."

"Wonder if PC versus Mac also has this same bias," commented another user.

"Shady, yes! Check if Amazon or any other does the same, I don't think so. Flipkart has been shady for a while now. Unfair? well as long as they can get away with it. Closed Flikpkart a/c long time ago. The platform accepts no responsibility for anything. Risky platform," said one other user.

Understanding the debate and attention his post attracted on social media, Saurabh Sharma posted a screenshot of a reply from Flipkart.

"Thanks for speaking with us via private chat. Prices may vary since it is determined by the seller based on various factors. However, please don't worry, our sellers are always trying their best to bring you great deals and discounts," read the message from Flipkart.