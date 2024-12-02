Man calls police over Rs 10 loan dispute in UP

In a curious incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a handicapped man named Jitendra called the police over a Rs 10 loan he had extended to a customer at his paan shop. Jitendra claimed that around 1.5 years ago, he had loaned a packet of gutka to a man named Sanjay but had not been repaid despite repeated requests. Frustrated, Jitendra decided to escalate the matter by involving the authorities.

When the police arrived, Jitendra confirmed that Sanjay had finally repaid the Rs 10 amount after the intervention. Although the case seems unusual for a relatively small sum, it underscores the tensions that can arise from even minor financial disputes.

The police, who were initially surprised by the nature of the complaint, urged both parties to resolve such matters amicably in the future. Jitendra’s actions, however, sparked a conversation about how individuals sometimes resort to authorities to settle personal disputes, no matter how trivial they may seem.

The case also drew attention to the challenges faced by people like Jitendra, who rely on their small businesses for livelihood. Despite the unusual circumstances, the incident concluded with a resolution when the debt was repaid, allowing both parties to move on from the situation.

This curious case highlights a cultural phenomenon where even the smallest financial grievances can escalate, prompting intervention from law enforcement, though the authorities were able to mediate the resolution in this case.