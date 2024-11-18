Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife and harassing her

Thane: The Thane police have registered a case against a man and four other members of his family after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife and harassed her for Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The 33-year-old complainant woman is a lawyer hailing from Nagpur and currently residing in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh or a car from her when she was staying at her in-laws' place in Nagpur between January and July this year, the official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

When she could not meet their demands, they allegedly beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences, he said. Later, her husband gave her triple talaq and discontinued the relationship, the complainant alleged.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and three other members of their family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 85(husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). The accused were also booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the police said.