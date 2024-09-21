Man booked for beating stray dog to death

Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a stray dog in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday at Mogarpada in Ghodbunder locality, and a social activist lodged a complaint in this connection, the police said.



"As per the complaint, the accused Gokul Thore mercilessly thrashed the dog with a bat in which it suffered severe wounds. The dog was taken to different veterinary hospitals, but died during treatment on Friday afternoon," the complaint said.

The police later registered an FIR under provisions of section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.