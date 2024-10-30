Man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Mumbai:Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in connection with threats given to Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique and actor Salman Khan. The accused, identified as Gufran Khan, wanted to extort money from the MLA and the actor, the police said.

According to the police, Siddique had received the threat message on the mobile number, which was used for receiving complaints from the general public of his constituency. Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Nirmal Nagar police station in Bandra (East) under sections 308(2), 308(5), and 351(1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the complaint, the Crime Branch traced the accused in Noida.

The police on Monday arrested Khan, who allegedly sent the message from his mobile number on October 25 giving death threats to Zeeshan and Salman.

The police said that the accused is a tattoo artist by profession and a resident of Noida Sector 39. The threat message was received on the public grievance number last Friday and the accused had demanded money from the MLA.

Gufran Khan was produced before the Court on Tuesday. The Court has remanded the accused to police custody till November 4.

Zeeshan Siddique recently joined the Ajit Pawar led-NCP and filed his nomination from Bandra East. His father Baba Siddique was gunned down on October 12 near his office in Bandra (East). The Mumbai Police arrested 15 men, suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Baba Siddique’s murder. According to the police, Zeeshan and Salman were also the Bishnoi gang’s targets.