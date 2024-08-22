Man arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in UP

Ballia: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a village here, officials said on Thursday. Police said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.



The accused has been identified as Alok (25) from the Bhimpura police station area, but he was living with his maternal grandparents in the village, they said.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim's mother on Wednesday evening following which the accused was arrested, Station House Officer (SHO) Vipin Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.