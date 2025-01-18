Man Arrested for Firing Gun Inside Ex-Girlfriend's House in Mumbai

Mumbai:�A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire inside his girlfriend's house after she broke up with him in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident that took place in Ambejogai on Friday morning, an official said.

He said the accused, Ganesh Pandit Chavan, barged into his girlfriend's house and got into a heated argument with her. When her family members intervened, he took out a firearm and shot at the woman's brother, who managed to dodge the bullet.

Chavan was nabbed within four hours of the firing. The police seized the weapon and a few bullets from his possession, the official said.�