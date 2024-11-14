Man accused of cow slaughter injured in police encounter

Meerut:�A man accused of cow slaughter was injured in a police encounter in Mawana area of Meerut when he attempted to flee, an official said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Wednesday. Police were recovering equipment used for slaughtering cows from Amir when he tried to snatch the pistol of a sub-inspector in a bid to escape, Rajesh Kumar Kamboj, Station House Officer of Mawana police station said.

"As the police personnel tried to catch him, Amir fired at them. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained gunshot wound in one of his legs," he said.

Amir has been admitted to a local hospital and the police have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the SHO said.�