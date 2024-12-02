Mamata urges UN Peacekeeping in Bangladesh, seeks PM Modi's intervention.

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the safety of religious minorities in the violence-hit country.

Speaking in the floor of the Bengal Assembly over the Bangladesh issue, Banerjee said the Government of India should take up the matter with the United Nation so that the UN peace keeping forces can bee deployed in Bangladesh.

Banerjee's demands come amid reports that at least three Hindu priests - from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) - have been arrested in civil unrest that has roiled Bangladesh since August.

"We have families... properties... and loved ones in Bangladesh. We accept whatever stance the Government of India takes on this...but we condemn atrocities on religious grounds anywhere in the world and appeal to the union government, and the Prime Minister, to intervene," she said.

Banerjee added she had spoken to the chief of the ISKCON's Kolkata unit to extend her sympathies and support, and stressed, "If Indians are attacked in Bangladesh, then we cannot tolerate it. We can bring back (repatriate) our people from there."

"The Government of India can take this matter up with the United Nations... so a peacekeeping force can be sent to Bangladesh," Banerjee said.