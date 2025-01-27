Mamata Storms Out Over Band Entry Row at Raj Bhavan Event

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee exploded in fury on Sunday when she found the Kolkata Police band was barred entry to perform at ‘At Home’, a ceremonial reception hosted by Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

She made the public outburst after she met the governor during the afternoon event as per custom and stormed out of the venue at the eastern lawn of Raj Bhavan with state chief secretary Manoj Pant, state director general of police Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials of her government.

Ms Banerjee however stayed inside. She was fuming as a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) band was playing various patriotic numbers in front of the gathering since the start of the event while the Kolkata Police band, which has performed traditionally at the event every year, was kept outside the enclosure.

When Sandeep Kumar Singh, an officer on special duty to the governor, met the CM, Ms Banerjee told him angrily, “The Kolkata Police band is not performing. Why? The SSB is performing there. Do you like to satisfy the central government like this?”

She added, “The Governor House is under the state government. Please remember, you can not neglect the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. If they (band) don't get to perform, I won't return to the event.” The CM then rebuked Mr Kumar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty for inaction.

She also ordered that her government would shoot a letter of protest over the incident to the governor. Following her protest, the city police band was allowed entry to perform during the remaining part of the event. Ms Banerjee also returned to the event.

Late evening, Raj Bhavan issued a clarification containing the statement of Mr Singh who said, “In the At Home, Raj Bhavan, the Kolkata Police bandset was assigned space different from the usual practice. When this was pointed out, I intervened and called the Police bandset and gave them a suitable place where they continued to perform.”

He added, “I also explained it to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and she listened to the Band for sometime. When I reported this to the Hon’ble Governor, he ordered that any departure from precedence on ceremonial occasions should be done only with the prior approval of the Chief of Staff.”