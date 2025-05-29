Mamata Slams PM Modi Over Op Sindoor, Dares BJP to Call Early Polls

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi within hours of his salvo on her government on Thursday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused him of playing politics over ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The Trinamul Congress supremo also dared the top BJP leader to go to election ‘tomorrow’ if he has guts.

Attacking Modi for referring to ‘Operation Sindoor' in his rally speech in Alipurduar, Banerjee said at the state secretariat Nabanna, “Once upon a time, he used to roam around calling himself ‘Chaiwala’! Next time, he called himself a ‘Paharadar’! Now he talks about selling ‘Sindoor’! Sindoor can't be sold this way. It is the honour and dignity of mothers.”

On the politics over the recent military strike in Pakistan, the CM added, “The name was given by them. All the names are decided by the central government. The name ‘Operation Sindoor' was given to catch it politically. When the opposition leaders are shouting abroad for our country, a PM came here to play the politics of Holi on the name as part of his poll campaign. Is it decent? It doesn't show courtesy.”

She added, “We are not only shocked at what Modiji has said today but it is very sad to hear the voice of the PM when the opposition leaders are talking about national interests overseas. In his presence, his minister says ‘like ‘Operation Sindoor’, they will do ‘Operation Bengal’ also’. I challenge them. If they have the guts, they better go for election tomorrow. We are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge.”

The TMC chief told the PM, “Modiji, you are criticizing, not as a PM but as a BJP leader, the same government which gave you full support defending the country.” On the other hand, TMC countered Mr Modi's allegations of Paanch Sankat.

It posted on X-handle, “Modi ji listed 5 “Sankats”. Let’s talk facts: Law & order? Manipur has been burning for 2 years. Fix your mess first. Women’s safety? From Unnao to Hathras, @BJP4India’s track record is soaked in silence and shame. Youth hopelessness? Paper leaks, NEET scam, and 45% unemployment - BJP’s national gift to students. Corruption? Half your Cabinet is out on bail. Irony died a slow death. Selfish govt? Bengal was denied MGNREGA and Awas Yojana funds due to your government’s vendetta politics.”